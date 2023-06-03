PM Modi focused on unorganised sector to push growth: Union MoS

Hailing the nine years of prime minister Narendra Modi-led government, Union minister of state for foreign affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi said the Modi government’s policies have pushed India on the path of growth.

Lekhi, accompanied by minister of state for health and family welfare SP Singh Baghel, addressed the media in Agra on Friday on the nine years of the BJP rule in the Centre.

“Earlier, the ruling parties gave the slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ (remove poverty) but did nothing. With his experience as a successful chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi drafted policies for the unorganised sector, which includes street vendors and poor farmers, and women, unlike other PMs,” said Lekhi.

“In 2014, only 12 crore people had bank accounts. Within four months of coming to power, the prime minister ensured 53 crore more bank accounts were opened, out of which 48 crore were ‘Jan Dhan’ or zero balance accounts, which became the medium for corruption-free transfer of money meant for welfare schemes,” stated the minister.

Lekhi also listed welfare measures such as Ujjwala and housing schemes that benefit women at large.

“Airports were created to link more cities with air connectivity. The government is constructing 40 kilometer of roads per day and, in the nine years 4 lakh kilometer roads have been laid. Villages are being electrified and more families in urban area are connected to drinking water facility” she said.

She added that arms manufacturing for security forces picked up pace in the nine years.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, she said the state has become investor-friendly and got investment proposals worth Rs. 33 lakh crore because of the Global Investors’ Summit organised by the BJP government in state,” the BJP leader claimed.

“Once known as ‘bimaru’ (sick) state, U.P. is the new destination for investment because of its zero tolerance for crime. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath ensured proper implementation of welfare schemes launched by prime minister,” Lekhi added.

When asked about the protest by wrestlers against MP Brij Bhushan Singh, Lekhi said the law should be allowed to take its own course.

She also justified the renaming of Mughal Museum in Agra to Chatrapati Shivaji Museum. “We are not averse to politics of symbolism if it is for restoring the national pride. Mughals were the symbol of slavery and it was Shivaji who let them taste defeat,” she added.

