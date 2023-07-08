Gita Press a living faith, has national character: PM Modi in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the contribution of the Gita Press, saying it is not only associated with religion or duty, but has a national character as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gita Press in Gorakhpur on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Gita Press is the only printing press in the country that is not merely an institution but a living faith. For the people, the office of Gita Press is like a temple. Where there is Gita, there is Krishna, and where there is Krishna there is compassion,” Modi said while addressing the closing ceremony of the publisher’s centenary celebrations in Gorakhpur.

He also said he was happy that Gita Press had been chosen for the Gandhi Peace Prize as an acknowledgement of its 100-year contribution and legacy.

“The spirituality launched from the spot in 1923 is enlightening humanity. It is our privilege that we are witness to its centenary celebration. On this historic occasion, my government has conferred Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 to Gita Press. Mahatma Gandhi had an emotional association with Gita Press. He wrote in the Kalyan magazine published by Gita Press. He had suggested that advertisements should not be carried in the magazine. The magazine is still following Gandhi’s advice,” he said.

“The (Gita Press) books are being sold at a price which is less than the cost of publishing. They are reaching households across the country and giving spiritual and intellectual satisfaction to a large number of people. It has motivated the people to work for the society,” he said.

“It connects India and strengthen its unity as well. It has 20 branches in the country, its stalls are located in various states. Its books are published in 15 languages and the spiritual ideal of our country reach the masses. It leads the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” motto of the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister also noted that Gita Press has completed 100 years of its journey at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence.

Giving the background of establishment of the Gita Press, he said, “The slavery of ages had made an adverse impact on our consciousness. Foreign invaders had burned our libraries. During the British period, the gurukul and the guru tradition were destroyed. There was the threat of the extinction of our knowledge and tradition. Our holy texts started vanishing and were not available to the common people. The source of values and ideals started drying up.”

“Our country has faced several challenges, but we have come out shining. During crises, the Gita guided us. In 1923, when the Gita Press started working, it awakened the conscience of the people by ensuring that our religious texts again reached the people. The new generation got connected with our values with the holy texts. Gita Press is an example that when our aim is pure, then we will succeed,” he said.

He also described the Gita Press as an institution that had strengthened the social values and shown the path of duty to the people.

Be it cleanliness of the Ganga, Yoga or Ayurveda, it associated the people with lifestyle of the country, he said.

“The value of nation-building is guiding us. The penance of our saints has not gone waste. Today, our country is setting new milestones of success,” Modi said.

