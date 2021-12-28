PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro. Here’s all about India's fastest built project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project as he visits the city in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Following the inauguration of the project at around 1:30pm, the Prime Minister is also expected to inspect the Metro Rail and take a ride from the IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar.

The inauguration of the Kanpur Metro project comes ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls next year and will mark one of the key developmental projects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Here's all you need to know about the Kanpur Metro Rail project:

Kanpur Metro is a 32-km long rail-based mass transit system and is still under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore, the Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built Metro project in the country.

The project aims to tackle traffic woes and congestion in the city.

According to reports, two corridors were approved by the government for the project as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The first corridor set to be inaugurated on Tuesday is 9-km long and stretches between IIT to Motijheel.

According to reports, the first section of the project is expected to open in January 2022.

The construction work of the Kanpur Metro project was started by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019, while the trial run on the 9km stretch from IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor took place on November 10 this year.

Earlier this month, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's ancient holy city of Varanasi. The Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was constructed at ₹339 crore and the foundation of the project was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the BJP come to power in the state with a massive majority of more than 300 of the 403 seats. The party is hoping to retain its power in the state in the upcoming polls.