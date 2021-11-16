PM Modi to lay foundation of ultra-mega solar park in UP’s Jhansi on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 600 MW ultra-mega solar park in Jhansi on November 19 in a move that seeks to convert the Bundelkhand region with abundant land and sunlight into a “solar power hub” in the state, people dealing with the issue said.

Jhansi project is one of the three ultra-mega solar parks that are proposed to be set up in the region to generate 2,000 MW solar power in “plug and play mode” under the Centre’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPP) scheme.

“Besides the 600 MW solar park in Jhansi, the foundation stone of which is to be laid by the PM on November 19, the action is also being taken to set up a 600 MW solar park in Lalitpur and 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot,” a senior official of the alternative energy department said.

The TUSCO Ltd, a joint venture of the THDC India Ltd and the New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), has been given the mandate to set up three ultra-mega solar parks to generate 2,000 MW electricity from the sunlight in Bundelkhand.

The developer has already identified 2,609 acres of private land 242.3 acres of government land in six villages under the Garautha tehsil of Jhansi for the development of the solar park there.

“As per the detailed project report (DPR), the total project cost of the Jhansi solar park is ₹3,013 crore of which ₹313.18 crore will be spent on the creation of the park and ₹2,700 crore will be used in setting up solar units in the park,” the official said. “The Centre will provide 30% of the project cost,” he added. The UP Power Corporation Ltd will buy the power to be generated from the solar park.