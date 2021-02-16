Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi
BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
A formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi(Twitter/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt two more villages- Poore Bariyarpur and Parampur under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for their development, said a BJP functionary.

In his first tenure between 2014 and 2019, the PM had adopted four villages, including Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakrahia and Domari. After it was adopted, Jayapur got several facilities, including branches of two banks, a library, streetlights and apucca road.

BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on priority.

He said a bank branch, a school quipped with all facilities, community toilets and other facilities will come up in the two villages. Vishwakarma further said that a formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi during his proposed visit to Varanasi in April.

Last year in September, UP tourism officials had proposed a guided tour for foreign tourists of Varanasi villages that also included Jayapur as an option.

