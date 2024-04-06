PM praises Yogi’s law and order model

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “law and order” model in the most populous state. The chief minister, on his part, said under the guidance of PM Modi, India will lead the world in dealing with the challenge of terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State VK Singh and BJP candidate Atul Garg during a roadshow ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Ghaziabad, Saturday (PTI)

“I know Yogiji will not spare criminals, allow even the slightest of let-up on the law-and-order front,” Modi said in Yogi’s praise at an election meeting in Saharanpur while mentioning some popular schemes of the state like one district one product (ODOP) as proof of the double engine government’s resolve to better the life of the poor and to ensure that the poor get the best price for their produce.

Better law and order is a key part of the BJP campaign in Uttar Pradesh which sends maximum 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. This is not the first time that Modi has praised Yogi’s commitment on law and order. In most of his rallies since 2018, Modi has repeatedly lauded Adityanath’s performance on the law and order front and all senior leaders have followed suit. Earlier, speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi referred to a report that appeared in a prestigious British newspaper a couple of days ago about how present day India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has zero tolerance for crime, criminals and anarchy.

“The report of the British newspaper mentions how in 2021-22, terrorists were hounded and killed in Pakistan. Though only ‘The Guardian’ can reveal its source, the message is loud and clear that there is zero tolerance against corruption and anarchy in India today,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that the world has acknowledged that terrorism is a challenge and freedom should be obtained from it. “Under the guidance of PM Modi, India will lead the world in dealing with this challenge,” he said.

“PM Modi has given us the vision of a developed India in the Amrit Kaal. A new debate has started in the country. Every vote of the public can prove to help change the destiny and picture of the country. The foundation of this is the continuous change that has occurred in the country since 2014. We should vote not based on caste, religion, appeasement, or any other agenda. Still, for the vision of a developed India and a bright future for the next generation, so that we all can see the vision of developed India under the leadership of PM Modi,” Yogi added.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion following the Pulwama attack that the sacrifices of India’s sons will not go in vain, stressing India’s capability to infiltrate enemy strongholds and neutralise threats, exemplified by successful airstrikes. Moreover, India’s robust economic growth positions it as a global leader, evidenced by the growing interest and emulation from nations worldwide, he said.

In Nagina, Adityanath said: “Lord Shri Ram finally finds his abode in the grand temple of Ayodhya, ending the wait for 500 years. Besides the completion of this monumental temple, the rejuvenation of the Panchtirthas linked with Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, along with the restoration of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthplace in Kashi has also taken place.’’

In Bijnor, he said, “My government’s commitment to farmers is unshakeable and none would be allowed to short change them.”