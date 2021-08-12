PM transfers 476 crore to accounts of 53,000 women self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred ₹476 crore to the accounts of 53,000 women self-help groups (SHGs) in Uttar Pradesh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

The step was taken to increase the scope of entrepreneurship among women and the financial support came out of revolving funds and Community Investment Fund (CIF), the statement elaborated.

The Prime Minister disbursed a capitalisation fund of ₹ 1,625 crore to more than four lakh SHGs of the country through online transfer. The ₹ 476 crore transferred to 53,000 women self-help groups in UP was part of this.

“When a woman is empowered, not just a family is empowered, but also the society and the country develop,” the Prime Minister said, according to the statement.

Earlier on July 30, chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed ₹ 88.66 crore out of revolving funds and CIF to over 42, 000 SHGs under the Uttar Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission, said the statement.

Since 2017, the government has created over 10 lakh self-help groups, it said.