Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM transfers 476 crore to accounts of 53,000 women self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

PM transfers 476 crore to accounts of 53,000 women self-help groups in Uttar Pradesh

Empowerment of women empowers their families, leads to development of the country and the society, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed a capitalisation fund of 1,625 crore to more than four lakh self-help groups of the country through online transfer. (FILE PHOTO)

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred 476 crore to the accounts of 53,000 women self-help groups (SHGs) in Uttar Pradesh under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

The step was taken to increase the scope of entrepreneurship among women and the financial support came out of revolving funds and Community Investment Fund (CIF), the statement elaborated.

The Prime Minister disbursed a capitalisation fund of 1,625 crore to more than four lakh SHGs of the country through online transfer. The 476 crore transferred to 53,000 women self-help groups in UP was part of this.

“When a woman is empowered, not just a family is empowered, but also the society and the country develop,” the Prime Minister said, according to the statement.

Earlier on July 30, chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed 88.66 crore out of revolving funds and CIF to over 42, 000 SHGs under the Uttar Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission, said the statement.

Since 2017, the government has created over 10 lakh self-help groups, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP