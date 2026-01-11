PM’s reply to thanks-giving letter floors woman in UP’s Kheri

When 42-year-old college teacher Aruna Sri wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month expressing her gratitude for making domestic LPG cylinder delivery service quick, she hardly hoped that she would get a reply. Aruna Sri (in pic) said she got a reply from the PM on January 7. (Sourced)

However, she was overwhelmed after she got a reply from the PM on January 7, thanking her for sharing her pleasant experience wherein she got a home LPG cylinder delivery within minutes.

“On that day, the LPG cylinder in my kitchen went empty and as my husband was ailing, we had no option to arrange gas physically. As a last resort, I called a local LPG distributor and much to my astonishment and joy, I got a refilled LPG cylinder within 15 minutes,” Sri said while talking to HT.

“Out of sheer pleasure, I felt it was my duty to thank our PM whose efforts to make India digital have brought so much ease and convenience to our lives,” said Sri who is a teacher in a local inter college and lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri’s Rajajipuram locality.

“I remember how in my childhood I, being a girl child, was made to stand in a separate queue for women to get a LPG cylinder easily as the normal queues used to be very long,” she added. “And today everything seems to be at our fingertips, thanks to the services being made digital and our Prime Minister deserved the credit,” Sri said.