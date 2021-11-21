Poland returnee tests Covid positive in Agra

After a gap of twenty days, a footwear manufacturer, who recently returned from Poland tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Saturday. As many as 56 other people at the shoe factory, who were feared to have come in contact with the man have been asked to get tested, stated Prabhu N Singh, district magistrate of Agra.

However, the district administration had sent the sample for retesting to SN Medical College (SNMC) as earlier the test was conducted at a private lab. The sample sent to SNMC also tested positive for Covid-19, chief medical officer of Agra Dr AK Srivastav informed.

The health department is expected to send the sample to Lucknow to ascertain the variant because the man has returned from a European nation.

“A total of 56 people suspected to have come into contact with him will be tested. Samples of all those testing would be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant of Covid-19,” Dr Srivastav added.

On March 2, 2020, Uttar Pradesh’s first Covid-19 case was reported in Agra, and the person who was tested positive also returned from Italy, another European nation.

“We are not taking any chances and as many as 56 others at the shoe factory, who may have come into contact with the man, are being asked to be tested for Covid-19,” the district magistrate said.

The last positive case of Covid-19 was reported on October 30, 2021. Agra recorded no Covid active cases, till this case surfaced on Friday. The positive cases in Agra reached 25766 on Saturday, with 25307 cases discharged and 458 fatalities.

The district has tested 2009843 samples to date and maintains a cure rate of 98.21%. The positivity rate of Agra is 1.28% and the fatality rate is at 1.77%. In all, 3337767 have been vaccinated in Agra till Saturday.