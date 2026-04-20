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Police arrest 2 brothers wanted in Hathras property dealer-journalist killing

Police arrest 2 brothers wanted in Hathras property dealer-journalist killing

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two brothers carrying a total reward of 50,000 on information leading to their arrest have been held from northwest Delhi in connection with the killing of a property dealer-cum-journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, an official said on Monday.

Police arrest 2 brothers wanted in Hathras property dealer-journalist killing

Accused Kamal Sharma and Gaurav Sharma were apprehended from a spot near the Prembari drain in the Wazirpur Industrial Area following a tip-off about armed suspects moving in the locality.

Police said the duo were wanted in connection with the killing of Ved Prakash Sharma alias Sonu, a 35-year-old property dealer who was also associated with a local news platform in Hathras.

"He had gone missing on April 6 and his body was found the next day from a drain near the Sadabad-Jalesar road," a police officer said.

During investigation, it emerged that the killing was linked to a property dispute. The accused were allegedly pressuring the victim to sell his property, but he had refused, following which they hatched a plan to eliminate him.

Further probe revealed that the duo are habitual offenders and have been previously involved in multiple criminal cases. Efforts are on to coordinate with the Uttar Pradesh Police for further legal proceedings in the murder case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Police arrest 2 brothers wanted in Hathras property dealer-journalist killing
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Police arrest 2 brothers wanted in Hathras property dealer-journalist killing
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