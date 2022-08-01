Police foil ABHM activists’ bid to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at Taj Mahal

AGRA Three activists of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were placed under house for a day for their plan to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at the Taj Mahal on the third Monday of Sawan month. Some others, however, performed the ritual on the other side of Yamuna facing the monument.

Another group of 16 ABHM activists heading towards the Taj Mahal was stopped at Chatta police station and later released, said police.

“We consider the Taj Mahal as Shiva temple ‘Tejo Mahalaya’. Our activists had declared to perform ‘jalabhishek’ at the monument on the third Monday of Sawan, an auspicious day for Shiva devotees. However, the police got alert and placed office-bearers under house arrest,” stated Sanjay Jat, spokesperson of ABHM in Agra.

The police administration in Agra was alert since Sunday evening and reached houses of ABHM activists to place them under house arrest.

“Sixteen ABHM activists were stopped by the police, but some of our activists performed the ‘jalabhishek’ at a distance from the Taj Mahal,” he added.

