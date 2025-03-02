Menu Explore
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
Police foil bid to kidnap Lucknow businessman; 3 held

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 02, 2025 07:42 AM IST

A police official said two pistols, a revolver and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused who were intercepted near Lok Bandhu intersection.

Three men who were allegedly hired to kidnap a businessman were caught with firearms and ammunitions in the Krishna Nagar police station limits of the state capital, police said on Saturday.

(For representation)
(For representation)

A police official said two pistols, a revolver and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused who were intercepted near Lok Bandhu intersection on Friday night.

The accused, identified as Imran Ahmed (37) from Bahraich, Niyaz (23) from Barabanki, and Raju (43) from Lucknow, reportedly told police that they were reportedly hired by one Manish Agarwal of Bahraich to abduct a Lucknow businessman of the same name.

According to them, the two businessmen had a financial dispute worth 42 lakh.

Officials said the trio onboard a car were stopped as part of a routine checking.

The officials added that the three men had been monitoring the Lucknow businessman for weeks and even attempted to kidnap him multiple times. The trio admitted to receiving 10,000 as an advance payment to carry out the crime.

The three are seasoned criminals with multiple cases registered against them. Imran Ahmed has five cases, including dacoity and illegal arms possession, registered against him in Bahraich; Niyaz is a habitual offender with 16 cases, and Raju has eight cases linked to theft and organized crime in Lucknow.

Following the arrests, police registered an FIR under sections 111(2)(b), 55, 336(2) of the BNS, and 3/25 Arms Act, against the accused.

