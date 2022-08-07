Police quiz Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali in connection with assault on property dealer

Kareli police on Sunday took 24 hours remand of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s second son Ali Ahmad. The plea for police remand was accepted by the court for recovery of an illegal firearm which Ali allegedly threw at a deserted spot while fleeing after the assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu in December 2021.

Ali is the prime accused in the case and surrendered before the court last Saturday after being on the run for seven months.

Police are now questioning him regarding the illegal firearm and his accomplices involved in the attack on the property dealer. Some of the named accused in the case are still at large.

Ali, who was on run for seven months and had a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head, surrendered on July 30 before Shalini Vidhey, judicial magistrate (4), Prayagraj, and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

On Sunday morning, police took Ali from Naini Central Jail to Kareli police station for questioning. The remand period will end on Monday at 10 am. The court issued instructions to the police to ensure that the accused is not harassed during the remand period.

Kareli police station SHO Arvind Gautam said police were questioning Ali in connection with the case registered against him on the complaint of the property dealer. “The points of questioning include recovery of illegal firearm used during the assault,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Zeeshan, in his complaint, has alleged that Ali forced him to talk to his father (Atiq Ahmad) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq demanded ₹5 crore as extortion money from him, and Ali and others attacked him when he refused.

Ali’s two aides were arrested by police the same day while he and others, including Mohd Asaad, Arif aka Kachholi, Talib and others are at large. Police also declared a reward of ₹50000 for the arrest of Ali, but he could not be traced.

