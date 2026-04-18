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Police raid rave party in Kanpur, nab two

Multiple drugs, including LSD and cocaine, were seized during the raid at a club NRI City area, say police

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 08:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
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Police arrested two men and seized multiple drugs, including LSD and cocaine, after raiding a rave party at a club in the NRI City area of Kanpur late on Friday, police commissioner Raghubir Lal said on Saturday.

The raid was part of ‘Operation White Powder,’ the department’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign. (For Representation)

The raid was part of ‘Operation White Powder,’ the department’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign. Lal said the special operations group (SOG) had been tracking the event for several days after invitations to a party called “Sonic Shift” began appearing on Instagram. Entry was priced at 1,000. “We received information about high-profile drug use at the party and activated the SOG,” he added.

Two officers purchased tickets and entered the venue to verify the intelligence. At around 2.30 am, satisfied that drugs were being consumed, they signalled the team waiting outside. The team moved in shortly after, he said.

Among the 140 people present were students from IIT Kanpur, Kanpur University and several other institutions, along with individuals from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, police claimed.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Police raid rave party in Kanpur, nab two
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Police raid rave party in Kanpur, nab two
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