Police arrested two men and seized multiple drugs, including LSD and cocaine, after raiding a rave party at a club in the NRI City area of Kanpur late on Friday, police commissioner Raghubir Lal said on Saturday.

The raid was part of ‘Operation White Powder,’ the department’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign. (For Representation)

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The raid was part of ‘Operation White Powder,’ the department’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign. Lal said the special operations group (SOG) had been tracking the event for several days after invitations to a party called “Sonic Shift” began appearing on Instagram. Entry was priced at ₹1,000. “We received information about high-profile drug use at the party and activated the SOG,” he added.

Two officers purchased tickets and entered the venue to verify the intelligence. At around 2.30 am, satisfied that drugs were being consumed, they signalled the team waiting outside. The team moved in shortly after, he said.

Among the 140 people present were students from IIT Kanpur, Kanpur University and several other institutions, along with individuals from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, police claimed.

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{{^usCountry}} The organiser, Mohammad Fardeen alias Gumti, a leather trader from Jajmau, was arrested at the scene. Another man Mohit Jaiswal, a hardware businessman from Sant Nagar Chauraha, was also held on suspicion of drug dealing. Jaiswal had allegedly sourced LSD from Pushkar in Rajasthan for the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organiser, Mohammad Fardeen alias Gumti, a leather trader from Jajmau, was arrested at the scene. Another man Mohit Jaiswal, a hardware businessman from Sant Nagar Chauraha, was also held on suspicion of drug dealing. Jaiswal had allegedly sourced LSD from Pushkar in Rajasthan for the event. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered 0.15 grams of LSD, 23.47 grams of cannabis, 5.49 grams of charas, 1.19 grams of cocaine, 0.60 grams of hashish, five crushers, smoking filters and ₹49,000 cash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered 0.15 grams of LSD, 23.47 grams of cannabis, 5.49 grams of charas, 1.19 grams of cocaine, 0.60 grams of hashish, five crushers, smoking filters and ₹49,000 cash. {{/usCountry}}

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