Police recruitment exam paper leak: ED attaches property of 2 key accused

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow zonal office had provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.02 crore belonging to Rajeev Nayan Mishra and Subhash Prakash, the main accused in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam paper leak and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) RO/ARO Exam paper leak case, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, informed ED officials here on Tuesday. The officials said the ED investigation revealed that Rajeev Nayan Mishra, Subhash Prakash and Ravi Attri, with the help of their associates, leaked question papers for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 and the RO/ARO Exam-2023. (Pic for representation)

In a press note shared with the media, the ED officials informed that the properties attached included an advance against a house in Bhopal (MP) amounting to ₹39.36 lakh; a residential flat in Greater Noida, (UP) valued at ₹30 lakh; a residential plot in Dadri, (UP) valued at Rs. 10.50 lakh; a bank account balance of ₹7.06 lakh and two cars owned by Rajeev Nayan Mishra and Subhash Prakash respectively, valued at Rs. 15.34 lakh.

They said the ED had started investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on FIRs registered by UP Police under sections of the IPC, 1860, Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act, 1998; and Information Technology Act, 2000 pertaining to UPPSC’s RO/ARO Exam paper leak in February earlier this year.

The officials said the ED investigation revealed that Rajeev Nayan Mishra, Subhash Prakash and Ravi Attri, with the help of their associates, leaked question papers for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 and the RO/ARO Exam-2023. They said the trio generated proceeds of crime by providing leaked question papers to exam aspirants before the scheduled date on February 17 and 18. They further stated that arrangements were made for aspirants to gather at resorts in Manesar, Haryana and in Rewa and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The ED officials said significant credit and cash deposits were observed in the bank accounts of the accused just after the release of exam notifications and till/after the date of exam. They said Rajeev Nayan Mishra and Subhash Prakash started their journey of fraudulent activities by arranging student admissions to private engineering colleges in Bhopal and Noida. This was done through Rajeev’s company, M/s Semvault Technologies Pvt. Ltd and he had previously been involved in various paper leaks related to other government exams in states like UP and MP, they added.

They said further investigation was on .

Notably, around 48.17 lakh aspirants, including 15 lakh women,appeared in the police constables’ recruitment exam. Around 20 percent posts are reserved for around 15 lakh women candidates, so as many as 12,049 women were to be recruited while 48,195 men were to be recruited.

Earlier, 178 FIRs were lodged in 41 districts of U.P. in connection with the question paper leak in February earlier this year. Besides, at least 400 people, including the two masterminds of the paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri, were arrested from Gautam Buddhanagar.