6.5 crore bungalow of fugitive ex-MLC attached

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 21, 2023 12:08 AM IST

A senior police official said the bungalow in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar was seized under the provisions of the Gangster Act.

The Saharanpur police on Tuesday attached a bungalow owned by absconding former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Haji Iqbal ‘Bala’, in Lucknow. The property, located in the city’s Gomti Nagar area, was said to be worth 6.5 crore.

Haji Iqbal, 58, who has been booked in over 45 cases of illegal mining, land grab, fraud and other crimes, has remained elusive since April 8, 2022. His four sons-- Abdul Wajid, Javed Mohd, Afzal and Alishan--and brother Mahmood Ali, also a former MLC, are presently lodged in jails in different criminal cases.

Sharing further details, Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tanda said Haji Iqbal was wanted in multiple cases, including one registered under the Gangster Act at the Mirzapur police station.

He said the bungalow in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar was seized under the provisions of the Gangster Act. He said properties worth 500 crore of the former MLC and his family members in Lucknow, Saharanpur and Gautam Budh Nagar had been attached so far.

