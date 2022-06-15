Politicians, bizmen funded Kanpur violence accused’s outfit: Cops

LUCKNOW The key accused in the June 3 violence in Kanpur after Friday prayers revealed that builders, businessmen and politicians had funded his organisation – Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Fans Association – on a large scale, said police, adding that the role of all these people was under the scanner now.

The accused, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was in two days’ custody remand along with three others from Sunday to Monday. While being questioned by the Kanpur police and UP ATS sleuths, he revealed crucial information about the working and funding of his organisation. Several youths from different districts were also associated with his organisation, said a police official.

He said the name of Kanpur builder, Haji Wasi, had already surfaced as the main funder for Hashmi’s organisation. Over 10 more businessmen and builders of Kanpur, Unnao and western UP districts were on the list people who funded this organisation for different works, he added.

Earlier, the Kanpur Development Authority had already initiated action against the Kanpur builder after his name came to fore as the main funder of Hashmi’s organisation, which was suspected to be involved in the conspiracy behind the violence after Friday prayers. The KDA had sealed four buildings of Haji Wasi in Chamanganj area and a survey was carried out to ascertain whether it was legal or illegal.

A KDA official said action to demolish the four properties could be initiated, if the structures were found to be illegal.

Hashmi had formed Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Fans Association on February 28, 2007 with the motto of raising a voice against atrocities on minorities and other social problems like water supply, power crisis and traffic issues. The association’s office-bearers claimed that they ran several campaigns on social issues like rape, riot incidents, etc and helped in maintaining communal harmony. However, nine cases were registered against the association’s president (Hashmi) for various offences, including communal violence, over the past few years. He was also involved in anti-CAA protests in Kanpur in December, 2019.