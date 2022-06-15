Politicians, bizmen funded Kanpur violence accused’s outfit: Cops
LUCKNOW The key accused in the June 3 violence in Kanpur after Friday prayers revealed that builders, businessmen and politicians had funded his organisation – Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Fans Association – on a large scale, said police, adding that the role of all these people was under the scanner now.
The accused, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was in two days’ custody remand along with three others from Sunday to Monday. While being questioned by the Kanpur police and UP ATS sleuths, he revealed crucial information about the working and funding of his organisation. Several youths from different districts were also associated with his organisation, said a police official.
He said the name of Kanpur builder, Haji Wasi, had already surfaced as the main funder for Hashmi’s organisation. Over 10 more businessmen and builders of Kanpur, Unnao and western UP districts were on the list people who funded this organisation for different works, he added.
Earlier, the Kanpur Development Authority had already initiated action against the Kanpur builder after his name came to fore as the main funder of Hashmi’s organisation, which was suspected to be involved in the conspiracy behind the violence after Friday prayers. The KDA had sealed four buildings of Haji Wasi in Chamanganj area and a survey was carried out to ascertain whether it was legal or illegal.
A KDA official said action to demolish the four properties could be initiated, if the structures were found to be illegal.
Hashmi had formed Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Fans Association on February 28, 2007 with the motto of raising a voice against atrocities on minorities and other social problems like water supply, power crisis and traffic issues. The association’s office-bearers claimed that they ran several campaigns on social issues like rape, riot incidents, etc and helped in maintaining communal harmony. However, nine cases were registered against the association’s president (Hashmi) for various offences, including communal violence, over the past few years. He was also involved in anti-CAA protests in Kanpur in December, 2019.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics