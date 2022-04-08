Polling for UP legislative council seats today, BJP eyes majority in Upper House too
LUCKNOW Voting for the 27 Vidhan Parishad seats (local bodies) will be held on Saturday between 8am and 4pm amid tight security arrangements, chief electoral officer AK Shukla said here on Friday.
Counting for all the seats, according to him, will begin on April 12 from 8 in the morning.
On nine of the total 36 seats, for which the biennial polls are being conducted, candidates (all BJP’s) have already been declared elected unopposed and now voting will be held for the remaining seats.
“As many as 1,20,657 voters will exercise their franchise through 739 polling booths in the 27 local authorities’ constituencies for which voting will take place on Saturday,” Shukla said. He said 95 candidates were in the fray for 27 seats.
The commission, he claimed, had made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful and fair polling and had deployed 293 zonal magistrates, 451 sector magistrates and 597 static magistrates for the purpose. “Observers will keep strict vigil on the entire process from voting till the counting,” the CEO said.
He further said that 3,699 polling staff had been deployed to conduct the polls while 1,668 light motor vehicles and 235 heavy vehicles would be used to transport poll personnel and other logistics. Shukla said no electronic devices, including cell phones, would be allowed to be carried inside the polling booth.
At present, in the 100-member Upper House, the BJP has 34 MLCs, the Samajwadi Party 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party have one member each in the House. The Teachers’ group has two MLCs, while the independent group (‘Nirdal Samooh’) and independents have one MLC each.
The BJP is said to have pulled out all stops to win all the 27 seats to get majority in the Upper House too, after it attained a thumping majority in the Lower House after the assembly polls last month.
Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment
Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment. This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.
Couple arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from friend’s house in Bhiwandi
Narpoli police in Bhiwandi arrested a 26-year-old woman and Rai's husband for stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹5 lakh from her friend's house. Her a resident of Bhiwandi, friend Disha Ravindra Lakhani filed a complaint with Narpoli police on March 31 that Rai had stolen ₹90,000 cash and 46g of gold, all amounting to ₹5 lakh from her house. Senior police inspector, Madan Ballal added that through technical information, they located the accused in Goa.
State transport workers stage stir outside Sharad Pawar's south Mumbai residence
More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. They raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation. According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the south Mumbai house, 'Silver Oak'.
Despite closure notices in Dombivli MIDC, no respite from pollution, claim residents
In the last two years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has served closure directions to 93 companies in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation vicinity for causing environmental pollution. On March 28, the residents of Ganesh Nagar Dombivli MIDC, complained of toxic smell and the nullah that flows in their area turned blue in colour. Some also took the matter to the MPCB demanding action against those units releasing toxic effluents into the nullah.
CM Uddhav Thackeray has offered Vasant More to join Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray sacked city unit president Vasant More, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered More to join Shiv Sena. More was sacked on Thursday by party chief Raj Thackeray after he did not comply with the directive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. The MNS has now appointed former corporator Sainath Babar as the new city unit president.
