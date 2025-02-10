Polls are fair when SP wins, unfair when they lose: Rajbhar

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) over allegations of electoral malpractice in the Milkipur assembly by-election, cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar questioned the party’s shifting stance on the Election Commission of India (ECI). Rajbhar criticised SP leaders for casting doubts on the EC’s credibility only when results did not go their way (Sourced)

Addressing the media at the circuit house in Gorakhpur on Sunday morning, Rajbhar criticised SP leaders for casting doubts on the EC’s credibility only when results did not go their way. “When they win, the elections are fair. When they lose, the same commission becomes unfair. What kind of logic is this?” he said.

Rajbhar noted that ruling parties generally secure victories in by-elections and claimed that SP had been on the back foot since the start of the Milkipur campaign. He pointed out that SP had won two out of nine recent by-elections without questioning the Election Commission’s conduct during those wins. He also stated that the voters’ mood in Milkipur was in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On the Delhi assembly election results, Rajbhar stated that the public backed the welfare policies of the central government and placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, which was reflected in the poll outcomes.