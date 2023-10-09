Popularity of Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP products growing vis-à- vis Chinese goods: CM Yogi

Pointing towards global recognition of traditional products of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly presented them to world leaders during his foreign visits.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath at the International Carpet Fair, which he inaugurated in Bhadohi district on October 9. (HT photo)

“This elevates the prestige of the state’s skilled artisans. One District One Product (ODOP) items of Uttar Pradesh are now replacing Chinese-made products in terms of popularity during festivals and events,” Yogi said while inaugurating the 45th edition of the four-day International Carpet Fair at Carpet Expo Mart in Bhadohi district.

“Craftsmen and artisans of the state are our biggest strength. ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman scheme have helped in increasing the exports of Uttar Pradesh by 250 times in just four years,” the CM said.

At the programme, Yogi also said the country’s total carpet export was worth around ₹17,000 crore in which three Uttar Pradesh districts, including Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi, contributed 60 per cent. “This is the reason why Bhadohi has also bagged the ‘Towns of Exports Excellence Tech’ award,” Yogi added.

The CM said the International Trade Show organised in Noida had become a medium to showcase the potential of Uttar Pradesh. He said the International Carpet Fair was another opportunity to showcase the state’s capabilities. “This fair is a campaign to give a new height to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India and Vocal for Local and Local for Global vision,” Yogi said.

He further said there was no dearth of skill among state’s craftsmen, but they were not able to get technology and a platform. “As soon as our government provided them a platform, our handicraftsmen were seen making their mark on the global stage. It is evident from the participation of over 450 buyers from 68 countries in the fair,” he added.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh had the opportunity to join the G-20 events in which heads of state of 40 countries participated and the carpet used for this event was crafted by skilled artisans of U.P. He said Uttar Pradesh has more than 20 lakh weavers. The double engine government will provide full support to the handicraftsmen and artisans of the state, the CM said.

New carpet label launched

During the event, Yogi saw the carpets on display at the fair and inaugurated a new carpet label by pressing a button. He also feted two female weavers—Madhuri Devi and Mahajabeen—by presenting them with shawls. Madhuri Devi played an important role in making the handmade carpet laid in the newly constructed Parliament House. On the other hand, Mahajabeen has been instrumental in helping 400 women in making them self-reliant through self-help groups.

State’s micro small medium enterprises (MSME) minister Rakesh Sachan; minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari; Bhadohi MP Ramesh Chand Bind; district panchayat president Anirudh Tripathi, Aurai MLA Dinanath Bhaskar and Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey were prominent among those present at the event.

