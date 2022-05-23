Post severe Covid, don’t ignore hip pain, disturbed walking: Experts

On encountering sustained pain in the hip region and ‘disturbed walking’ after recovering from severe Covid, one should consult an orthopaedic, said experts at the conference on fractures ‘spotlight’ organised on Sunday by Healthcity Hospital.

“Steroid is commonly used among severe Covid patients admitted to hospital and is its impact on blood supply to hip bone. Difficulty in walking and continuous pain are among early symptoms,” said Dr Kashyap Ardeshana from Gujarat.

“At a later stage, replacement surgery is the final answer. However, if attended to at an early stage, the damage to head of the bone can be controlled,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity Hospital and founder Arthritis Foundation of Lucknow.

Dr Sandeep Garg delivered a lecture, ‘Tips and tricks in proximal femoral fracture’ while Dr Sandeep Kapoor spoke on ‘training, teamwork and learning to lead’ where he shared tips on how to handle different situations.

“At least one or two cases of post Covid hip area pain were, regularly coming to OPD. During pre-pandemic, these cases would come once in six months. Most of them were admitted to hospital for Covid treatment during the second wave and many of them were treated in the ICU,” said Dr Ardeshana and Dr Kapoor.

Dr Sandeep Garg spoke of the role on implants. “About 90% fractures get successful reunion but, in some cases, implants are required. Implants support ensures the fracture fixation is straight or in line with the bone’s original structure and the healing is quicker. Now, even implant plates are available in accordance with different bone shapes,” he said.