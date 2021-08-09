Post-Covid patients suffer hormonal imbalance, Lucknow’s SGPGI OPD gets 10 such cases daily: Expert

Hormonal problems are being seen in patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infection, an expert has said.

About 10 such patients are arriving with complaints of hormonal imbalance at the outpatient department (OPD) of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) daily in Lucknow, the expert said.

The latest review article published in the Journal of Endocrine Society has revealed that SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease is not only affecting the pancreas, but also other endocrine glands, even leading to male sexual disorders, said professor Gyan Chand of SGPGIMS.

Giving more details, he said, “The department of internal medicine at Loyola University Medical Centre, Maywood, Illinois (USA) and the department of medicine, division of endocrinology, Loyola University Health Care System, and endocrinology section, medical service, VA Hospital, Hines, Illinois have revealed that SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus is causing moderate to severe disease in about 15% of post-Covid patients.”

“It has widespread effects throughout the body with myriad clinical manifestations, including the endocrine system. It is having an impact on the pathophysiology and management of diabetes (both outpatient and inpatient) as well as pituitary, adrenal, thyroid, bone, and gonadal function,” he added.

The gonadal hormones were more affected in males resulting in altered sperm quality and reduced testosterone.

He said these patients required proper treatment for four to six months.

“In some cases, patients returning for treatment have reported widespread effects throughout the body with lesser-known clinical manifestations,” he added.

Dr Gyan Chand also said, “It is known to everyone that Covid virus sticks to ACE-2 receptors. Hence, it is affecting all the endocrine glands.” [ACE2 receptor is the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2. It provides the entry point for the coronavirus to hook into and infect a wide range of human cells.]

“There are several reports of scrotal discomfort, even severe scrotal pain in people once infected with Covid-19,” he said.