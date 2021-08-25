Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News / Posters come up in AMU against V-C for condoling Kalyan's death, removed
lucknow news

Posters come up in AMU against V-C for condoling Kalyan’s death, removed

The printed posters were titled “Praying for Criminal is unforgiving crime!” The posters cited Kalyan Singh’s alleged role in the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya in December 1992 when he was the chief minister
By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT archive)

Posters were put up on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus condemning vice-chancellor (V-C) Tariq Mansoor for offering condolences on former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh’s death last week, an official said and added they were immediately removed. The official said a watch is being maintained to ensure no such posters are pasted on the campus again.

“Around 10 pm on Monday, a few posters were found pasted on the notice board near the mosque premises within the AMU campus. Some posters were found lying on the ground. These posters were removed, and a search was launched for any other posters but were not found anywhere else,” said Wasim Ali, AMU proctor.

“A team led by two assistant proctors has kept a vigil, but no more posters were found. These posters were in English but not signed. No individual or group owned responsibility for them. We are inquiring about these posters at our level.”

The printed posters were titled “Praying for Criminal is unforgiving crime!” The posters cited Kalyan Singh’s alleged role in the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya in December 1992 when he was the chief minister.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza said the V-C acted as per “our culture” by condoling the death. “If some persons of Taliban thinking are there, we will also treat them accordingly.” He added the matter will be probed and strict action will be taken. “This is a university of Hindustan. Taliban is not here. This is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere,” said Raza.

