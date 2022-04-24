Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister

The government was working continuously to provide pure tap water to the people in the last line of the society, said UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh in Varanasi
Published on Apr 24, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024.

The government was working continuously to provide pure tap water to the people in the last line of the society, he added. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department. After arriving here early in the morning, Singh also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

He instructed the engineers of the department that all tube wells should be in working condition at any cost. “Identify the non-functional tube wells in Varanasi division and prepare an action plan to get them repaired in a week,” Singh said.

He also instructed them that cleaning of canals should be ensured on priority and with transparency by running a campaign on a war footing. Singh, who is also state BJP chief, said water should reach the tail of the canals so that water can reach field of every farmer. There should be no laxity or negligence at any level, he directed.

Singh also instructed the officials to ensure smooth supply of potable water during the ongoing summer season. Former UP minister and MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, MLAs Awadhesh Singh and Saurabh Srivastava, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, BJP district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma, BJP city unit president Vidyasagar Rai along with divisional and district level engineers of the irrigation department were present in the meeting.

