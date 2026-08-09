Power intoxication led to Congress’s decline: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Congress failed to remain connected with the aspirations of the people and compromised national interests for political gains and that its decline was a consequence of its prolonged intoxication of power even as he highlighted the initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

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The CM said development projects have no place on the Samajwadi Party’s agenda and criticised the opposition party for creating hurdles in the UP assembly when his government presented the supplementary budget.

He made these remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 107 development projects valued at over ₹311 crore in Siddharthnagar.

Addressing a gathering at the Ratan Sen Degree College ground there, Yogi questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav about their contribution to the state’s youth when their respective parties were in power.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav what they exactly did for the youth,” the CM said, questioning their record on employment, development and opportunities for young people.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi further said the BJP-led NDA government focused on creating employment opportunities, attracting investment and strengthening infrastructure while ensuring that the benefits of development reached the younger generation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi further said the BJP-led NDA government focused on creating employment opportunities, attracting investment and strengthening infrastructure while ensuring that the benefits of development reached the younger generation. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the number of medical colleges and institutions such as IITs and IIMs has increased, adding that the government’s initiatives have provided employment opportunities to 17 crore youths.

The CM said that under the PM’s visionary leadership, the country has undergone a major transformation and is moving towards becoming a major global economic power. He also said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant improvement in law and order under his government.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Yogi said after Independence, the party forgot many leaders who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement and instead named major institutions after members of one family.

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He also referred to the Kakori Train Action of 1925, saying that it had long been referred to as the ‘Kakori Train Dacoity’ even after Independence. Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the incident as ‘Kakori Train Action’, which, he said, restored the pride associated with the freedom fighters.

Highlighting initiatives for the youth, Yogi said the UP government had expanded skill-development programmes and introduced courses in artificial intelligence, robotics, science and 3D printing at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) level.

He said Uttar Pradesh had earlier been associated with “mafia, criminals and hooliganism,” but the situation has changed significantly in recent years. “Today, the fear is among criminals, not among the common people,” he said.

The CM said his government has worked to create an atmosphere where people can live without fear and businesses can operate smoothly. He said mafias had dominated tehsils and police stations during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, adding that under his government there are no riots and no curfews.

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