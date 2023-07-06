Uday Pratap Singh given power of attorney in Shringar Gauri, related case

The power of attorney to plead the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case and a related matter was given to Uday Pratap Singh, referred to as the “Bade Raja” of the Bhadri estate in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, here on Thursday.

Uday Pratap Singh with Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh international president Jitendra Singh Visen at a press conference in Varanasi. (HT Photo)

“Gyanvapi ke liye to meri jaan bhi hazir hai (I am willing to even lay down my life for the Gyanvapi cause),” said Singh at a press conference where the power of attorney was given to him by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) International chief Jitendra Singh Visen, who had been the pleader on behalf of the main plaintiff Rakhi Singh in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

“I have handed over power of attorney to Raja Uday Pratap Singh to plead the case number 18/22 (Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case) and case number 4/23,” Visen said in Uday Pratap’s presence.

Rakhi Singh, along with four Varanasi-based women — Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, and Lakshmi Devi — had filed the Shringar Gauri case in the court of civil judge (senior division) Varanasi in August 2021. These Hindu plaintiffs had sought permission for daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.

For his part, Uday Pratap Singh, the father of former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, said, “I became very sad after reading the news that Visen wants to withdraw from the case. I went to Delhi and met Jitendra Singh Visen and assured him of support in the case.”

At the request of Visen, he decided to be pleader in the case, Uday Pratap Singh said.

He said that he wished that everyone should come together for the cause of Gyanvapi.

Asked if he would try to garner support of some erstwhile royals for the case, he said, “No. If anyone wants to come, I will welcome.”

On whether he discussed his decision to be pleader with his son Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, Singh said, “No. It is my own decision.”

Singh also said that he would do what he can for Gyanvapi, adding that he went to the jail five times during the Ram temple movement.

Visen said now that “Raja Sahab” has become pleader in the the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case and a related matter, the (legal) battle will get strength and gain momentum.

“I am very happy that Bade Maharaj ( Uday Pratap Singh) has given his blessings to us and took decision to be pleader in the cases,” Visen further said, emphasising that he is fighting for the cause of Sanatan Dharma.

He said that his strength has increased as now “Raja Sahab” has joined the Dharmayuddha.

He alleged that four women plaintiffs under the guidance of their advocates spread the rumour in May last year that Rakhi Singh was withdrawing from the case. Neither Rakhi Singh nor he (Visen) gave any such statement (then), he said. He alleged that this was a ploy to weaken the case by them.

Asked what led to differences between the plaintiffs, Visen alleged that some people hijacked the case and were weakening it and so he had to take a decision.

Hindu plaintiffs’ advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said, “All allegations are baseless. Our entire legal team and four women plaintiffs are together as a team. We are contesting this case with full honesty.”

Eklaq Ahmad, one of the advocates of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, said that he was not aware of the press conference by Jitendra Singh Visen. He said that the matter was pending in court and legal steps would be taken as per need. Uday Pratap will visit the district court on Friday (July 7), the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri and seven related cases.

