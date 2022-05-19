Power theft: Show cause notice annoys 112 SDOs, JEs

Lucknow Around 112 sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and junior engineers (JEs) of the state capital have been served show cause notices to explain why they didn’t file FIR against power theft on the same day when they caught people stealing power. The UP Power Corporation Limited has sought the answers from its engineers, which has annoyed them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, most of the SDOs and JEs say that they gave the complaint to the police station concerned to register the FIR but the police took its own time in investigation before turning the complaint into an FIR. The technocrats feel that the bureaucrats do not understand their problems and are harassing them without any reason.

The UPPCL has sought the details from the engineers about the cases of power theft caught between 2017 and 2022.

Spokesperson of Junior Engineers’ Association Satnam Singh said, “Engineers are wrongly targeted in this matter. Instead of getting praise for serving during the lockdown or working during the blazing summer when people are sitting inside their homes, they are getting show cause notices. Such insensitive behaviour breaks the heart of an honest and hardworking engineer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “Why are engineers blamed when the police are not registering FIR on the same day? They cannot become police themselves and register FIR on the same day.”

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Engineer Union’s general secretary Prabhat Singh said that he had demanded online registration of FIR against power thieves. He demanded separate online thanas to receive complaints and lodge FIR.

SDO Sparsh Arya and JE Arun Kumar said that they caught electricity theft on April 28 at the house of a resident of Indira Nagar. The team filed a complaint at the police station on the same day but the case was registered on May 5.

Similarly, SDO Residency Ashish Kumar caught a resident of Wazirganj stealing electricity on April 8. He filed a complaint in the police station on the same day, but the FIR was lodged on April 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}