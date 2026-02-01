Power utilities launch drive to push recharging and installation of UPPCL Smart App

Alarmed by mounting dues from consumers with prepaid smart meters, Uttar Pradesh power utilities have launched a special awareness and outreach campaign to drive up the recharging and installation of UPPCL Smart App across the state. (For representation)

Official data shows that out of 54.81 lakh prepaid smart meters installed so far, as many as 44.02 lakh consumers — around 80% — are currently operating on negative balance, with outstanding amounts crossing ₹1,066 crore.

The highest number of negative-balance consumers has been recorded in Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (15.53 lakh consumers owing ₹374.19 crore), followed by Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (9.89 lakh consumers with ₹248.85 crore in dues) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (10.28 lakh with ₹209.73 crore in dues). Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited has 7.88 lakh such consumers who owe the utility ₹223.87 crore, while Kanpur Electricity Supply Company accounts for over 41,000 consumers with dues of ₹10.02 crore.

Zone-wise figures indicate that in most regions more than 75% to 85% prepaid meter users are in negative balance, highlighting widespread non-adoption of the prepaid recharge system.

The problem, it is pointed out, has been compounded by weak consumer engagement. Data reveals that over 26.46 lakh consumers have never recharged their prepaid meters since installation, while nearly 10 lakh have recharged only once.

“This defeats the very objective of prepaid metering, which was meant to ensure advance payment and eliminate arrears,” a senior UPPCL official said.

To arrest the trend, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has directed all distribution companies to conduct a focused outreach drive from February 2 to February 7 to directly contact negative-balance consumers, verify their mobile numbers through OTP, assist them in downloading the UPPCL Smart App and train them in the recharge process.

As per the written instructions issued by UPPCL managing director, Pankaj Kumar on Friday, field-level officers have been provided lists of all negative-balance consumers as of January 31, while superintending engineers have been designated as nodal officers to monitor the campaign.

Wide publicity has also been ordered to raise awareness about prepaid meter usage.

The drive is to be completed by February 15, after which future prepaid meter consumers will also be systematically educated to prevent accounts from slipping into negative balance.

“If negative balance continues, supply may be disconnected as per prepaid meter norms as the growing dues are already straining the financial position of discoms”, the official said, adding that SOPs for automatic disconnection of prepaid meters were already in place.