“Prabhat Pheri” organised by Department of Posts to sensitize public about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

In an effort to sensitise people about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Department of Posts took out a “Prabhat Pheri” in Varanasi on Friday.

Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav flagged off the Prabhat Pheri from the Head Post Office, Varanasi at Visheshwarganj and culminated at Namo Ghat (Khidikiya Ghat) on the banks of Ganga. More than 200 officials, including senior superintendent of post offices Rajan Rao, superintendent of posts PC Tiwari, assistant director Brijesh Sharma, senior postmaster CS Barua, IPPB manager Sublesh Singh participated in it and motivated public to put up national flag at their houses and buy the Tricolour from the post offices.

Participants raising slogans like “Bharat Mata ki jai”, “Vande Mataram”, “India Post ne thaana hai-har ghar tiranga pahuchana hai”, “Har ghar tiranga, har man tiranga”, “Aapka Dost, India Post”, “Vijayee viswa tiranga pyara-jhanda uncha rahe hamaara” reached Namo Ghat via Visheshwarganj, Machodari Park, Birla Hospital, Gaighat, Kashi Railway Station, Swami Narayan Mandir, Prahlad Ghat, Rajghat.

Yadav said the department was playing a vital role in the campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“The Tricolour is being sold through post offices in cities as well as in remote rural areas for only ₹25 (including GST). A Tricolour of 20”x30” made of polyester can also be purchased online through e-Post Office portal www.epostoffice.gov.in and can be obtained at doorstep without any home delivery charges,” Yadav said.

Even postmen are motivating people to hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15. Also, a special campaign is being run by the department on social media.

Yadav said organisations or individuals wanting to buy Tricolours in bulk can apply with their details at the nearest post office.

“The primary target is to sell 1.25 lakh Tricolours from the post offices of Varanasi Region out of which 47,000 have been made available at the post offices counters,” he said.