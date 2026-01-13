Pragati portal expedites projects worth over ₹86 lakh crore: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lauded the role of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (Pragati) portal in Uttar Padesh’s transformation, terming it a game-changer that has propelled the state into a leading role in the country’s infrastructure growth. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing reporters during a special press conference on Pragati portal, at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

Addressing media persons at a special press conference on the Pragati portal at his official 5-Kalidas Marg residence here, Adityanath said the landmark initiatives, including an extensive expressway network, the nation’s largest railway network, expanded metro and air connectivity, India’s first rapid rail system, inland waterways, and ropeway projects, have progressed as scheduled due to continuous monitoring and swift resolution of challenges.

Adityanath said Pragati embodies the administrative framework that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first conceptualised during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and further institutionalised the same at the national level after 2014.

He said the model originated in Gujarat in 2003 as State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (Swagat), a pioneering initiative aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in grievance redressal. The chief minister said it later evolved at national level not only as a platform for reviewing major infrastructure projects, but as a powerful reflection of the new work culture in New India.

“Pragati portal has emerged as a robust mechanism for resolving complex issues through seamless inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination. It has shifted administration from a file-driven approach to outcome-oriented field execution, significantly accelerating decision-making, eliminating delays and cost overruns, and establishing clear accountability and coordination between the Centre and the states,” he added.

Adityanath emphasised that Pragati has expedited projects worth over ₹86 lakh crore. Of these, 377 major projects are directly reviewed by the Prime Minister, while 2,958 of the 3,162 identified issues have been resolved, underscoring the platform’s effectiveness and credibility, he added.

Adityanath said UP currently has the country’s largest infrastructure portfolio, comprising 330 projects across key sectors such as transport, energy, urban development, healthcare and industrial growth, with a total investment of ₹10.48 lakh crore. Of these, 128 projects worth ₹2.37 lakh crore have been completed, while 202 projects valued at ₹8.11 lakh crore are progressing within stipulated timelines.

He said 65 major projects worth ₹4.19 lakh crore in the state are currently being monitored under Pragati. Of these, 26 have been completed and commissioned, while 39 are at various stages of implementation.

According to the chief minister, all obstacles are being systematically removed to fast-track projects while ensuring quality and timely completion. Describing Pragati as a strong institutional backbone for effective implementation, Adityanath said it has played a pivotal role in positioning UP as a leading state in the sectors of railways, highways, and logistics.

He cautioned that delays in project implementation, MoUs or statutory clearances could drive investors to other states, adding that Pragati has provided a powerful mechanism to ensure projects are completed within stipulated timelines, compressing processes that once took years into months, and those that took months into days.

“Pragati portal has effectively eliminated inter-agency bottlenecks in the state. Departments, including revenue, pollution control board, forest, urban development, and panchayati raj, are working in coordination on a single digital platform to ensure swift resolution of issues,” the chief minister said.

He pointed out that of the 515 identified issues in the state, 494 (nearly 96%) have been resolved. Similarly, under Pragati, 278 out of 287 issues (97%) have been successfully addressed.

“This high resolution rate reflects administrative efficiency, clear accountability, and decisive leadership. Technology-driven platforms like Pragati have transformed Uttar Pradesh from a bottleneck state into a breakthrough state. The government has moved beyond the role of a facilitator to that of an accelerator, actively driving project execution,” Adityanath said.