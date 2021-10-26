Prayagraj cops have narrow escape as cattle smugglers ram truck into police vehicle

Cops in Prayagraj had a narrow escape when cattle smugglers rammed their truck into the police vehicle on the highway under Sarai Inayat police station of the trans-Ganga area of the district late Monday night. The cattle smugglers hit the police vehicle during the chase, with cops managing to jump out just in time. At least 10 cattle died in the incident, while the rest were rescued. Hunt is now on for the cattle smugglers, who escaped from the spot, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, a police team of Sahson police outpost was on patrol under outpost in-charge Bhishm Narayan Singh. Cops tried to intercept a truck on suspicion, but its driver tried to speed away. As the cops chased the truck its driver rammed it into the police vehicle. Cops jumped out of the vehicle just in time and managed to save themselves. The police vehicle collided with the road divider and stopped.

The police team continued the chase and found the truck abandoned on the highway ahead. The police found 26 cattle alive and ten of them dead inside the truck. The registration number of the truck was found to be fake.

Police outpost in-charge Bhishm Narayan said the cattle were handed over to a cow shelter and an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified cattle smugglers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}