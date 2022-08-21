Prayagraj: Two held for sorcerer’s murder in Koraon

Koraon police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a sorcerer on July 20. Police recovered murder weapons, looted valuables and firearms from their possession.

The duo had a suspicion that the sorcerer had found a pot of ornaments in his house and entered there with the motive of robbery, police said.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said acting on tip-off joint teams under SOG trans-Yamuna in-charge Ranjeet Singh and SHO of Koraon police station Inspector Dhirendra Singh arrested Balkrishna Pal and Nandlal Soni.

The duo confessed to having killed 65-year-old Bhagirathi Pal in the night on July 20 this year. Cash Rs13500, a stick used in the murder, a bike, spade, some coins of white metal, a country-made pistol, two cartridges and live crude bombs were recovered from their possession.

The accused informed the police during questioning that Bhagirathi Pal was a distant relative of Balkrishna Pal. Bhagirathi used to practice sorcery and take cash from people in return. There were rumours that Bhagirathi had concealed a pot in his house which was full of ornaments. On the night of July 20, Balkrishna and his accomplice Nandlal Soni sneaked into the house of Bhagirathi Pal. They attacked and killed Bhagirathi with a stick and a spade when he awoke on hearing commotion and recognised Balkrishna.

The duo searched for the pot of ornaments but failed to find it following which they fled with looted cash ₹28000 and some jewellery they found in the house.