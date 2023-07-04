Mahakumbh-2025: Proposals of 500 cr projects to be put before apex panel in Lucknow meeting

The next meeting of the apex committee headed by Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra formed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to oversee preparations and approve projects for Mahakumbh-2025 is proposed to be held in Lucknow in the third week of July, say district officials aware of the matter.

Pilgrims taking a dip at Sangam during Kumbh-2019 in Prayagraj. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This time, proposals of projects worth ₹500 crore, both permanent and temporary, are expected to be placed before the panel, they add. After getting consent from the panel members, the related work will be undertaken at a fast pace keeping in mind the limited time left for the mega fair.

Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand is set to arrive in Prayagraj on Saturday regarding preparations for the next meeting of the apex committee. During the visit, he will be holding a meeting with all departments concerned to review the proposals that are to be put before the panel for approval, says a senior district administration official aware of the plans.

Officials said while the permanent works of Mahakumbh-2025 are being undertaken at a fast pace, now even temporary works have to be undertaken in the same manner. The expansion of the fair area, format of the temporary tent city, outline of water sports events etc to be held during the fair will be decided now, the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is being done so that the work can be done by inviting tenders well in time. In a move to give a fillip to preparations for the mega religious fair, the state government had released over ₹124.53 crore for 19 approved development projects on March 28. The funds had been released against an approved budget of over ₹478.63 crore.

As part of the preparations, a budget of more than ₹2,500 crore had been agreed upon for 86 projects in the two meetings of the state-level apex committee chaired by chief secretary state Durga Shankar Mishra. The funds approved included over ₹365.56 crore for 14 PWD projects against which over ₹93.19 crore had been released as first instalment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 22, the first instalment of the budget worth over ₹27.87 crore out of the total proposed funds worth over ₹86.82 crore for 10 projects of Jal Nigam was released by the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON