Pre-planned plot? 3 unlicensed arms found at accused’s house

LUCKNOW The recovery of three unlicensed firearms from the Husadiya residence of Manas Bajpai prompted police to examine whether the shootings that killed his wife and sister were pre-planned or a sudden act committed in a fit of rage.

The second incident spot near Husadiya crossing in Lucknow, where the man fled after killing his wife and then killed his sister and himself. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DCP (east) Deeksha Sharma said three firearms believed to be linked to the killings were recovered from the house. Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar, who visited the residence, said all three weapons were unlicenced.

The police also recovered spent bullet casings from the scene, while a forensic team collected evidence from the house. The recovery of firearms emerged as a key aspect of the investigation, with police now trying to establish how Bajpai procured and kept the weapons, said Sharma.

According to police sources, Bajpai used two pistols and one country-made.32 bore during the shootings. However, police were yet to officially disclose the exact nature of the weapons recovered from the spot.

“The three weapons recovered from the house are unlicensed. An investigation is underway to ascertain how he procured them,” Kumar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators were examining whether the weapons were procured separately and whether Bajpai had access to them for some time before the incident. They were also trying to ascertain whether he had made arrangements to obtain the firearms in advance or whether anyone else helped him procure them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators were examining whether the weapons were procured separately and whether Bajpai had access to them for some time before the incident. They were also trying to ascertain whether he had made arrangements to obtain the firearms in advance or whether anyone else helped him procure them. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Investigators were also reconstructing the sequence of events and examining whether the weapons had been brought or kept at the residence specifically for the attack.

‘Psycho’ man arrived in auto with 2 revolvers: Deceased’s sister

Journalist and YouTuber Pragya Mishra, sister of Divya Mishra, who was shot dead in Gomti Nagar on Thursday, alleged that Divya’s husband Manas Bajpai had been stalking her before the shooting and was carrying two revolvers when he reached outside her workplace.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Posting a picture of her sister’s body with multiple wounds on X, Pragya stated that Divya had been living separately from her husband. She claimed that Divya reached her workplace around 9am as usual on Thursday and later stepped out with a colleague to collect a cheque.

According to Pragya’s account, Bajpai followed Divya and was allegedly conducting a recce before reaching the bank in an auto-rickshaw. She alleged that he opened fire on Divya near the bank gate and subsequently attacked her with the butt of a revolver before firing again.

“Meanwhile, her ‘psycho’ husband arrived in an auto with two revolvers. Started doing recce. When she reached the bank, at the gate of the bank, her husband first fired from the first revolver.. then hit her on the face and head several times with the butt of the revolver.. everyone nearby ran to save their lives. Then took out the second revolver and fired from it.. there are big holes on her forehead,” she wrote in the post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Divya, you are no more, it is difficult to believe.. you were a mother’s son.. I am calling my mother again and again.. I do not have the courage. I wish I could tell them that you are no more…Divya, I wish you were not so simple.. I wish we had gone to Purnagiri today,” Pragya added.

Pragya, in her post, also alleged that Divya had been facing problems in her marriage.