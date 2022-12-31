President, PM Modi to attend Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, says Lucknow DM

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union home minister Amit Shah will attend the U.P. Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS-2023) scheduled to be held from February 10 to 12 in Lucknow, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on February 10, home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend it on February 11 and President Droupadi Murmu on February 12,” the Lucknow district magistrate said at a press conference here.

“The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 will see the participation of representatives from 20 major developed and developing countries. More than 10,000 delegates will participate in the programme,” he added.

“Hotels are being reserved for the members participating in the summit. A block-wise tent city is being made. In each block, facilities for restaurant, spa, billiards room, souvenir shop, reception and conference hall are being kept for the use of the guests,” the district magistrate further said.

The department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will hold an ODOP (one district one product) exhibition, Hunar Haat and cultural evening at Avadh Shilp Gram. Large- scale investments will be made by entrepreneurs during the investors’ summit, he said.

G20 meet in state capital

The state capital will host one of the G20 conferences immediately after the Global Investors’ Summit. Representatives of various countries/international organisations will participate in the G20 conference and arrangements for their stay are being ensured, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said.