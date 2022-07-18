Presidential poll: 396 of 403 MLAs in UP cast votes amid war of words

LUCKNOW A war of words continued in the corridors of power over opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s alleged statement calling (when he was in BJP) Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, as the voting to elect the 15th President of India progressed in the U.P. legislative assembly here on Monday.

At the end of voting, 396 of the 403 MLAs had cast their votes. Five MLAs opted to cast their votes out of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party’s Nahid Hasan and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s Abbas Ansari were conspicuous by their absence.

Those aware of developments said Nahid Hasan is in jail in connection with a criminal case while a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Abbas Ansari. “An NBW has been issued against Abbas Ansari in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act in 2012,” said a senior police officer.

Five MLAs had taken the ECI’s prior permission to cast their vote out of Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s Neel Ratan Singh Patel opted to cast his vote in Thiruvananthpuram, Kerala, while four other MLAs – BJP’s Mukesh Chaudhary and Brajbhushan Rajput, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Pradeep Singh and Samajwadi Party’s Zia-ur-Rehman cast their votes in New Delhi.

As the voting to elect the 15th President of India began here this morning, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was the first one to cast his vote. “Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was the first to cast his vote. Finance minister Suresh Khanna followed the chief minister,” said a senior functionary.

Yogi Adityanath prayed for more power to the Indian democracy as he voted for the presidential election at the Vidhan Bhavan’s Tilak Hall here. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said Droupadi Murmu will win the Presidential election with historic numbers and all the voters (MLAs) were supporting her.

Two BJP MLAs, Shashank Tripathi and Lokendra Pratap Singh, were seen reaching the Vidhan Bhawan on motorcycle for voting.

Meanwhile, a war of words continued over opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha’s alleged statement calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called the controversy over the statement a conspiracy. Yadav said the BJP had allegedly hatched the conspiracy in New Delhi. He said a deputy chief minister had brought the issue into focus by a post on social media. On his uncle Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s vote in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, he said who could stop those who wanted to leave. PSP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav had said: “We can never cast our vote in favour of anyone whosoever disrespects Netaji (Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav). He (opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha) called Netaji an ISI agent. Other followers of Netaji too will not support the opposition’s candidate.”

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bareilly, Shahzil Islam Ansari, was seen with SBSP chief when the latter went to cast his vote.

“The route to Delhi’s victory (in Presidential election) goes via Uttar Pradesh. Droupadi Murmu will win the poll by a heavy margin,” said SP’s estranged ally and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Party leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiya’ said: “Droupadi Murmu will win with an overwhelming majority with more votes than the BJP and allies have.”

Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam reached the Tilak Hall about an hour before the voting came to an end.

On the division in the opposition’s ranks over support to Yashwant Sinha, Azam Khan said there would not have been a division if there was a stronger candidate.

At least three to four SP MLAs may have voted in favour NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. A senior SP leader refused to admit this, saying voting to elect president is held by a secret ballot, but those aware of the developments hinted that three to four MLAs may have voted against the party line.

