Dry, humid weather: UP faces emergency rostering as power demand shoots up again

The prevailing dry and humid weather in most of the districts has again pushed up the electricity demand in Uttar Pradesh that experiences the peak energy shortfall up to 1,500 MW or more triggering emergency rostering in the state, people in the know of things said.

The reduced power generation by over 1,700 MW due to shut down of some power units after technical glitches has only compounded the problem forcing the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to import more electricity through the energy exchange to meet the deficit.

Though the power demand in the state is less than what it was in July, it still hovers around 27,000 MW which is believed to be the highest in the country.

“The power demand in the state has been picking up since the last week or so due to the deficit monsoon and acute humidity in most of the districts,” said a senior UPPCL official adding that “The peak demand is often not met because of which emergency load shedding is done in rural and semi urban areas.”

As per power data available from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the peak power demand in the state on August 16 was 27,405 MW of which only 25,805 MW load could be met resulting in emergency rostering of over 1600 MW. The peak demand on August 18 was recorded at 26,825 MW with load shedding to the extent of 1260 MW. There was an emergency rostering of 850 MW on August 19.

Coppunding the problem to some extent is also closure of at least four thermal generation units in the state due to boiler tube leakage, reducing the UPPCL’s share in power availability from these units by 1,798 MW. These units are Bajaj’s Lalitpur 660 MW, Tanda 110 MW unit, Meja 660 MW unit and Anpara 500 MW unit. These units are expected to be back into action in two-three days.

The power data available from the Union ministry of power shows that U.P. is currently having higher power demand than Maharashtra whose power demand/load, on an annual basis, is the highest in the country.

As per the data, the peak demand of Maharashtra these days remains around 23,000 MW. The midnight demand in Gujarat on August 19 was 17,223 MW, 13,564 in Rajasthan, 12,626 MW in Punjab, 9,565, 11132 MW in Haryana,9,565 MW in MP, 6,815 MW in Bihar, 8,898 MW in WB and 15,000 MW in Tamil Nadu.

The data also showed that except for U.P. there was no demand-supply gap in any major state in the country.

“The power demand is expected to even grow further and achieve its peak in September after which it will start coming down,” the official said. “Last year also, the maximum demand was recorded in September only. But despite the historic demand this year, we are able to meet the load so far by and large without any major emergency load shedding,” he added.

