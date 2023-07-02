PM Modi to visit SSU in Varanasi on July 7, VC inspects univ campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi beginning on July 7.

SSU vice chancellor Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi inspecting the university campus on July 2. (Sourced)

“Modi will visit the ancient building of SSU and the university’s library at Saraswati Bhavan having rare manuscripts, the legacy and treasure trove of oriental studies,” said a senior SSU official. Before that, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the SSU on July 5.

The university’s public relations officer Shashindra Mishra confirmed it. Meanwhile, vice chancellor, SSU, Prof Anand Kumar Tyagi on Sunday inspected the entire university campus, including all the departments, in view of the PM’s proposed visit here, he said.

The VC instructed the construction and property department for beautification and cleanliness of the entire university campus at the earliest. “This week is a festival time for all of you. Every corner of the campus should be cleaned, repaired and beautified with dedication. Monitoring of this work will be done daily,” he said.

Prof Tyagi said, “This institute is the temple of element of knowledge. They nurtured it by their penance. Therefore, all those working here are very lucky. Work in harmony. PM Modi’s visit to the university is a great occasion. If this university gets the status of a central university, everyone will get its benefit.”

He said the rare manuscripts preserved in the Saraswati Bhawan Library are pride of the nation. “These manuscripts are invaluable treasure trove of oriental studies. The manuscripts explain India’s great cultural heritage and Sanatana culture,” he said.

Shashindra Mishra said, “This library was set up at the time of establishment of Government Sanskrit College, Varanasi (in 1894). But the foundation stone of its building Saraswati Bhavan was laid on November16, 1907. This building was completed in 1914 and was named ‘Prince of Wales Saraswati Bhawan’.”

“Initially, the library had 1,11,132 manuscripts on subjects like Vedas, Vedangas, Puranas, astrology and grammar etc. However, at present their number is about 95,000. Written in different scripts of Devanagari, Kharoṣṭhī , Maithili, Oriya, Gurmukhi, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit, these manuscripts are written on gold leaf, paper, palm and wood,” Mishra added.