Priority is 2022 polls, not contesting zila panchayat election: Maya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will not contest zila panchayat chairperson election in protest against the use of money power as well as misuse of government machinery by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said to secure victory in the zila panchayat chairperson election the BJP has adopted same tactics that were used by the Samajwadi Party when in power to grab the posts of chairpersons in various districts.

When the BSP decided to break alliance with the SP in 1995 then too, the political parties were concerned over the strategy of the SP. Now the BJP is committing the same mistake. It is weakening the roots of the democracy, which is unfortunate and should be condemned, she said.

“Rather than using their energy in the zila panchayat chairpersons’ posts, the party members should mobilize their resources in strengthening the organisation, increasing the base of the party among all communities so that BSP forms government on its own strength in the 2022 assembly election, we are aware of the fact that once BSP forms government all the chairpersons will join the BSP as they could not survive without the support of the ruling party,” she said.

Mayawati said she wished to make it clear if the chairpersons’ election had been impartial and fair the party would have contested the election and majority of candidates fielded by the party would have secured victory in the election.

“When in power, the BSP did not permit improbity or irregularity in the election to instill confidence in democracy among the people. I hope people will ponder over these issues, to save democracy they will vote for the BSP in the coming assembly election,” she said.

Alerting the party workers over the tricks adopted by rival political parties, Mayawati said under a planned strategy the rival parties are spreading rumours that BSP was not active for the assembly election.

“They are trying to lower the morale of the cadre before the assembly election. They should know that after announcement of unlock by the government I arrived in Lucknow, I am reviewing the working of the party regularly with following the Covid protocol,” she said.

The main slogan of the BSP in the 2022 assembly election will be ‘To save UP, to save sarvajan community, bring BSP back to in power, she said.

The BSP has bagged 361 zila panchayat wards, in various districts, it is in strong position in Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Banda and Pratapgarh districts with bagging more wards than the BJP and SP. The BSP candidate failed to file nomination for the chairperson post in Saharanpur district on Saturday.