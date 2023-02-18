Private sector should associate with government to facilitate treatment of poor: U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Private sector institutes and hospitals have an important role to play in taking medical facilities to the last person in need, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Saturday.

The state government is committed to improving medical education and healthcare facilities, he emphasised.

Pathak was addressing the 26th Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS) National PG Students Convention at Sardar Patel Post Graduate Institute of Dental and Medical Sciences here.

“The private sector should associate with the government to facilitate treatment and research to help the poor get treated. If IOS has a suggestion for improving dental care in the state, the government will consider,” he said.

Dr Sudhir Kapoor, organising chairman of the convention, gave the inaugural address. Dr Balvinder Singh Thakkar, president of IOS, delivered the presidential address.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the Dr H.S. Shaikh Oration delivered by Dr Nandal Toshniwal on the topic ‘Enhance the success index by respecting the third phase of treatment: a clinical mantra.’

Prominent speakers delivered several guest lectures.

They included Dr Rajiv Gupta who spoke on the topic ‘wire to wireless orthodontics: is the transition going to be smooth,’ Dr Siddharth Shetty who explained ‘extraction space closure with TADs,’ informed Dr Kapoor.

Dr Sudhir Kapoor said, “Pre-conference courses were also conducted by experts.” Dr M S Kannan from Chennai conducted a workshop on Damon and TADs. Dr Panchali Batra from New Delhi and Dr Arvind Sivakumar from Bangalore conducted a workshop on problem-based learning in orthodontics. Dr SP Singh, Dr Sanjeev Verma, Dr Vinay Verma and Dr Raj Verma from PGI Chandigarh conducted a workshop on 3-D digital planning of orthognathic surgeries, said Dr Sudhir Kapoor.