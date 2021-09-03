‘Has govt not learnt lessons from its disastrous Covid management?’: Priyanka Gandhi over dengue deaths in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over deaths linked to the suspected viral fever and dengue in the state. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the government should use all possible resources to treat the affected people on a war footing and immediately focus on preventing the disease from spreading.

Quoting a media report, the Congress leader condoled the deaths due to the viral fever and said, “Has the UP government not learnt any lessons from the horrific consequences of its disastrous Covid-19 management in the second wave?”

According to the government, the death toll due to viral fever and dengue in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district has climbed to 50. The deceased also include children. “So far, 50 people have died due to dengue. Ten areas -- nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area -- in the district are affected,” Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi, the newly appointed chief medical officer (CMO) of Firozabad, said in a statement on Friday. Premi was chosen as Firozabad's CMO after chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered the removal of Dr Neeta Kulshreshta.

On Thursday, three doctors in Firozabad were suspended by the administration on charges of laxity and warned government doctors of stringent actions for any negligence in providing treatment to the affected people.

In Mathura, people from the Kaunh village, which is the worst-affected area from the viral fever in the district, on Thursday staged a protest against the CMO and demanded a hospital in the village to prevent the fever from spreading. Mathura’s health department on Thursday said that a total of 14 people, including 12 children, have died in the past 23 days.

Meanwhile, chief minister Adityanath directed authorities to run a widespread cleanliness campaign across Uttar Pradesh in view of the outbreak. Adityanath also told the authorities to assign a nodal officer in each district to monitor the spread of the fever. The rural development, urban development, women and child development, health and medical education departments will coordinate the cleanliness and health security measures, he said after holding a meeting with officials on Thursday.