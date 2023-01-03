Priyanka Gandhi to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra throughout its Uttar Pradesh leg

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a part of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra throughout the 120-km Uttar Pradesh leg from Tuesday. This will be her first major public interaction in Uttar Pradesh since she led its campaign in the state in the 2022 assembly polls.

Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi-led yatra, which is Congress’s biggest public outreach in decades, was due to enter Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad.

“Priyankaji would walk the entire 120 kilometres that Rahulji’s Bharat Jodo Yatra would cover in the state. The party workers are very excited as the yatra has generated immense enthusiasm among the masses,” said Congress leader Deepak Singh, who will participate in the yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra will cover 11 assembly constituencies across three Uttar Pradesh districts before entering Haryana en route to Jammu & Kashmir, where the yatra will conclude in Srinagar in January .

Priyanka Gandhi led a women-centric campaign even as the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second time last year.

Congress workers expect Priyanka Gandhi to assume a greater role in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 national polls.

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have expressed best wishes for yatra but have decided to keep away from it despite invites to join it in Uttar Pradesh.

The Janata Dal (United), which heads Bihar’s ruling alliance that includes Congress, will participate in the yatra in Uttar Pradesh.