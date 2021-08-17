Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Probe ordered into death of two UP ‘vaccine recipients’: CMO

The district health department has set a committee of doctors and medical experts to examine the matter, the official added
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The media had highlighted the death of a 58-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man (HT File Photo)

Chief Medical Officer, Gorakhpur, Dr Sudhakar Pandey said the district health department had ordered a probe into two suspected deaths in Pipraich and Shahjanwa areas of Gorakhpur after a Covid-19 vaccination.

“The deceased—a 58-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man— had taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 15.48 lakh people in Gorakhpur district have been given vaccines. No serious adverse effects have been reported. Taking cognizance of the media reports that the deceased had been given both Covid-19 vaccine doses, the district health department has set a committee of doctors and medical experts to examine the matter. The report will be sent to the state government,” he added.

The CMO further said the Covid-19 vaccine was safe. “it’s the only medium to break the Covid-19 infection chain. The large turnout at the vaccination centres indicates that people have faith in the vaccine. People should follow Covid-19 protocols after vaccination,” Dr Pandey said.

