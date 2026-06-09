Project Ganga: UP govt unveils massive rural broadband push

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched Project Ganga (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) here in a step towards providing high-speed fibre-based broadband connectivity to lakhs of rural households across UP, accelerating digital inclusion and creating self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the launch of ‘Project Ganga’ (Government Assisted Network for Growth and Advancement) to give fresh momentum to the digital entrepreneurship drive in the state, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

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During its first phase, the project is being launched in 21 districts. It will ensure last-mile digital connectivity in rural areas while expanding opportunities in digital education, telemedicine, e-governance, skill development and technology-based employment.

Under the project, over 10,000 youths are proposed to be developed as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), generating an estimated 50,000 direct and more than one lakh indirect employment opportunities. The project aims to connect over 20 lakh households with fibre-based high-speed internet services. DSPs are expected to connect 200 to 300 households within their area. Women entrepreneurship has been given special priority under the scheme, with a target of around 50% participation by women entrepreneurs.

“Broadband connectivity has become a basic necessity in today’s era. The faster the internet speed, the faster the pace of development. Project Ganga is an important initiative towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising that the project will become a strong foundation for UP’s digital prosperity, he said this initiative will create new possibilities for social and economic transformation by bringing digital opportunities to villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising that the project will become a strong foundation for UP’s digital prosperity, he said this initiative will create new possibilities for social and economic transformation by bringing digital opportunities to villages. {{/usCountry}}

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“Over the past nine years, numerous technology-based initiatives such as e-Office, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), BC Sakhi and Gram Sachivalaya have reduced the distance between governance and citizens. These efforts have accelerated digital empowerment and made services more accessible to the common people. Project Ganga represents the next important phase of this journey,” he said.

The CM added: “The project, which is beginning in 21 districts in its first phase, must eventually reach all 57,000 gram panchayats and approximately 8,000 nyay panchayats across the state. This will fulfil the vision of last-mile digital connectivity and help transform villages into smart villages.”

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He said the state had set a target of preparing 8,000 digital entrepreneurs to promote digital empowerment and Project Ganga will play an important role in achieving this objective. The government’s effort is not limited to providing internet connectivity, but also aims to make youth self-reliant. The project will connect young people to the digital economy and create new opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship, he added.

Congratulating the Hinduja Group for this initiative, the CM said: “Under the CM Yuva scheme, the state government is providing interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to youth. Young people selected under Project Ganga will also be able to avail themselves of this facility and establish their own enterprises as Digital Service Providers.”

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He said the success of the project will depend on trained and capable Digital Service Providers.

During the programme, UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “Project Ganga is an important initiative towards the overall development of UP.” He noted that widespread access to technology serves as the foundation for social and economic transformation.

Information technology and electronics minister Sunil Kumar Sharma said: “Project Ganga is not merely a government programme, but a strong foundation for UP’s digital future. The initiative will open new opportunities for the state’s youth, students, farmers and entrepreneurs and will become a catalyst for large-scale transformation in the years ahead.”

Representing the Hinduja Group, group president (corporate affairs) Sunil Kumar Chaddha said this initiative is an important step towards implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision at the grassroots level.

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He stated that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to adopt such an innovative model and the Hinduja Group is supporting this project on a ‘no profit, no loss’ basis.

State transformation commission chairman Manoj Kumar Singh presented the framework of Project Ganga and said: “It is not merely a broadband connectivity expansion project, but a new model of digital entrepreneurship in rural UP. Local youth will be developed as Digital Service Providers (DSPs), who will establish fiber broadband networks and provide digital services in their respective areas.”