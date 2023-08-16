Teacher dies soon after I-Day celebrations at Lucknow school

A teacher of a prominent all-girls’ institution in Lucknow died soon after Independence Day celebrations on the school premises, after suffering a hemorrhage, on Tuesday morning.

Andrea McGrath (HT Photo)

Andrea McGrath, a middle-school teacher of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School was not well and remained on leave for a few days. She resumed duty on Monday and attended the Independence Day flag-hoisting function the following day.

After the march past, when the function concluded, McGrath with several other teachers went to the staff room where she started bleeding from the nose and vomited blood following a hemorrhage that she suffered.

“The school called an ambulance and rushed her to the trauma centre where she was declared dead by the doctors. She had been suffering from uncontrollable diabetes and hypertension and suffered a hemorrhage,” said principal of the school, Debra Bunny.

“The principal, management and staff of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School is deeply saddened over the demise of Andrea McGrath who rendered impeccable service as a teacher to the institution for over three decades,” a statement issued by the school read.

“A brief prayer service was held for the repose of her soul in school on August 15, and was attended by the staff and students of the school. We stand by McGrath’s family in their bereavement and pray that God provides her family and friends with the fortitude and strength to bear this irrevocable loss,” principal said.

Both St Agnes’ Loreto Day and Loreto Convent Intermediate College remained closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the teacher. Her funeral was held on Wednesday and was attended by Loreto Convent principal Sister Anima Kujur, St Agnes principal Debra Bunny, teachers from both the schools and family members on Wednesday.

Andrea McGrath, who was in her mid 50s, had a long association with the school. Three generations of the family studied in this school. First Andrea’s mother then Andrea herself and her daughter all studied at St Agnes. She is survived by her husband and two children.

