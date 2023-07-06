Sewer-cleaning: Suez India launches safety drive in Lucknow for monsoon

Suez India, maintaining and managing Asia’s largest STP in Bharwara, Lucknow, has launched a ‘Health and Safety Awareness Campaign’ for its workforce, for the monsoon season. For representation only (HT Files)

The primary objective of this campaign is to promote adoption of ‘Life Saving Rules’ among Sewer Safai Mitras and all other Suez India employees working in the city. Additionally, the campaign aims at reinforcing the concept of Angasrakshak, which means being committed to zero serious and fatal accidents at the workplace.

Giving details about the campaign Rajesh Mathpal, project director, Suez India said, “The main objective of this campaign is to make sewer-cleaning safe. By following proper and hygienic practices, we can avoid the risk of disease that may occur during sewer cleaning. This campaign focuses on safety gear, emergency preparedness, dealing with toxic gas leakage, dangerous situations caused by gas or infection. It will also provide information on how to deal with sewage and how to stay safe around vehicles engaged in sewer cleaning.”

“Campaign objectives include reiterating the importance of life-saving rules with special emphasis on safety. These rules are implemented to prevent accidents and protect workers in hazardous environments. These include keeping out of the way of moving vehicles, ensuring safety against falls from height, entering an area of excavation with appropriate safety measures, testing a potentially hazardous environment before entering it, and safely disposing of sources of energy,” he added.

To create greater awareness, life-saving rules will be prominently displayed at relevant workplaces and pocket cards summarising the rules will be distributed. In addition, a quiz competition on life-saving rules will also be organised to encourage participation and reinforce knowledge.

Throughout the campaign, feedback will be actively sought from all stakeholders including workers and employees.