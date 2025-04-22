Properties worth 9.83 croreof gangster-turned-politician confiscated

Police on Monday seized a total of 13 properties worth ₹9.83 crore owned by gangster-turned-politician Anupam Dubey and his family members across three Uttar Pradesh districts -- Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, and Hardoi. For representation only. (HT file photo)

Balraj Bhati, station house officer of Mau Darwaza, Farrukhabad, stated that the seizures were carried out under the provisions of Gangsters Act, under which Dubey had been booked.

In Mohalla Duhiya of Farrukhabad, eight residential properties were seized. Notices were served on the occupants, who were instructed to vacate the premises within eight days. The combined value of these properties is estimated at ₹1.64 crore.

Additionally, a 55 square-metre plot valued at ₹1.34 crore was seized in Mohalla Dalmandi, Mohammadabad.

In Hardoi district, authorities seized two properties in Sawayajpur worth ₹1.94 crore, while in Mainpuri district, assets worth ₹2.30 crore were confiscated at two locations under the Bhogaon police station in Naviganj.

Dubey, a former BSP leader, has a criminal record with 63 cases against his name, including 28 related to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and land grabbing. His extensive influence enabled him to suppress evidence and intimidate witnesses, resulting in prolonged legal proceedings.

In 2023, Dubey was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the 1996 murder of Ram Vilas Yadav, an inspector with the Economic Offences Wing who was killed on a train in Kanpur. Dubey is currently lodged in Agra jail.

His legal troubles escalated when former ADG (Kanpur) Bhanu Bhaskar began reopening his old cases in 2021-22. Since then, police have seized assets worth ₹112 crore in and around Farrukhabad. Among these was a hotel in the heart of the district, which was demolished after it was found to have been constructed illegally.

Dubey’s brothers, Amit Dubey and Anurag Dubey, are also implicated. Amit is currently in jail, while Anurag remains at large. A cash reward of ₹50,000 has been announced for information leading to Anurag’s arrest.