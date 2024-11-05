Proposal for student elections under consideration: BHU V-C

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was working towards holding student union elections in line with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, said vice-chancellor (V-C) Sudhir Kumar Jain. BHU V-C Sudhir Kumar Jain (File)

In a tête-à-tête with Sudhir Kumar of Hindustan Times, the V-C also spoke about the reasons for the absence of an executive council, recruitments, appointment of advisors and other issues concerning the university. Excerpts:

Does BHU have plans to hold student union elections?

Student representation in any university is an important aspect not only for a vibrant campus but also for the growth of students. A proposal pertaining to student representation in line with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee is before the university and BHU will take steps in the best interest of students and the institution.

By when will BHU move in this direction?

We are serious and working towards it. I can only tell you as much at this moment.

BHU doesn’t have an executive council for the past three years. Why? Were any efforts made to constitute it?

It is true that we do not have our executive council currently. However, it must be made clear that the Council is not formed by the vice-chancellor. We have written to the ministry of education several times, requesting for formation of the Council.

It is said that you are not forming the Council so that you can use your emergency powers.

That is not true. The university has, from time to time, requested for the formation of the Council. In its absence, however, important works of the university cannot be held back. The BHU Act provides for emergency powers to the vice-chancellor to address such a situation and I, as the vice-chancellor, am constrained to use such powers whenever necessary. This was of course done with the consent of the government.

Why are you recruiting in the absence of the Council?

Central universities have been asked by the government to carry out the recruitment of teachers as well as non-teaching staff in mission mode. We have to fulfill that mandate. Hence, the university has been working towards that as per the statutory provisions. The appointments are being made in a fair and transparent manner. Nothing else but candidates’ merit and academic credentials are considered.

Some faculty members are unhappy over not being promoted despite being eligible. Many of them have even sought court’s intervention.

One must understand that the minimum eligibility of a candidate is the basic prerequisite for being considered for recruitment or promotion. However, having minimum eligibility does not assure one of promotion or appointment. Appointment/promotion is done on the recommendations of the selection committee, which is constituted as per the statutory provisions.

Secondly, it is critically important that only candidates of high credentials and contributions are appointed. Appointing teachers to an educational institution on the basis of factors other than their merit is like committing a sin...

You’ve appointed several advisors. Why?

The University has been given the status of Institution of Eminence (IOE) by the Government of India. This puts tremendous responsibility on us to bring about an all-round improvement in the university. The status also gives us additional financial resources and we can recruit talent who are experts in their respective areas on short-term contracts to help us improve our productivity as well as delivery. I say it with full conviction and confidence that talents we have hired through IOE have contributed significantly in improving our capacity to execute projects, administration and student life, teaching, and research...

What happened to the funds received under Institute of Eminence scheme?

There is a long list of works that have been completed under the IoE scheme. Research has been promoted and campus development has been done by using the fund. Faculty members, and research scholars have been given the facilities required for their research activities. The focus is on equipping the university with the best infra and best teachers.

There is a matter concerning the allotment of beds in the department of cardiology. Is there any plan of action in the matter?

I don’t want to discuss the matter with media.