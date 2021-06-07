Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Protesting against farm laws:Farmer groups stage sit-in in Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:05 AM IST
: After Rampur, farmer groups have also started protest in Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur districts against the controversial farm laws.

A group of farmers reached the Collectorate in Pilibhit on Saturday, violating prohibitory orders, to stage protest against the controversial farm laws. The farmers were stopped by the local police from entering the premises and warned of action. While most of the farmers returned after the protest but around a dozen of them continue to hold a sit in.

Similarly, a group of farmers in Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur district on Sunday began a sit in. The protesting farmers are members of Bhartiya Kisan Union which has openly opposed the farm laws. “The government must realise that the farmers will not accept the laws. We will continue our struggle till the three laws are taken back,” said Dalbeer Singh, a BKU member of Pilibhit district.

While farmer groups have begun their protest, local district administration is planning to initiate action against them. The district administration of Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur has decided to issue notices to the farmers who are participating in the protest. The notices will be sent on Monday, sources said.

The protests in Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur come two weeks after farmers in Rampur blocked a toll plaza in protest against the farm laws. Over two dozen farmers continue to hold a sit in near the toll plaza in Mudapande area of Rampur. The Rampur district administration has issued notices to families of about 30 farmers warning them of legal action if they fail to discontinue their protest. The notices have so far failed to deter the protesting farmers.

